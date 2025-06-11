GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Vision FC mourn passing of defender Habib Ganiu

Published on: 11 June 2025
Vision FC have confirmed the sudden passing of defender Habib Ganiu, a key figure in their historic rise to the Ghana Premier League.

In a statement on Tuesday, the club announced the tragic loss but did not disclose the cause of death. The news has deeply shaken the club, who recently completed their debut top-flight season by successfully avoiding relegation.

Ganiu was instrumental in Vision FC's promotion campaign and was widely respected by teammates and fans alike for his leadership and commitment on the pitch. The club paid tribute to him with an emotional message:

“We are greatly saddened to announce the passing of our player Habib Ganiu.

All at the club send our heartfelt condolences to Habib’s family and friends in this difficult moment. ð‘ðžð¬ð­ ð°ðžð¥ð¥, ð‚ðšð©ð¢ð­ð¨!”

Ganiu’s passing leaves a huge void at Vision FC as they mourn the loss of a teammate and leader.

