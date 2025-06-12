Vision FC President Michael Osekre pens emotional tribute and season-end message to Eewo Family

President of Vision FC, Michael Osekre, has penned a heartfelt message to the club’s cherished supporters, sponsors, and the entire Eewo family, reflecting on a season of triumphs, trials, and an immense personal loss that has deeply affected the club.

The letter, initially intended to mark the end of the club’s debut campaign in the Ghana Premier League, was delayed following the devastating news of the sudden passing of Vision FC player, Habib Ganiu, earlier this week.

In a solemn tribute, Mr. Osekre described Habib as “integral in the team’s qualification” to the elite division, praising his dedication and unwavering zeal. “He will be greatly missed,” Osekre noted, offering prayers for Habib’s soul to rest in peace.

Amid the grief, the club president turned his focus to the journey Vision FC has undertaken in their maiden top-flight season, one filled with “highs and lows,” but carried by the unshakeable belief and support of the fans.

"From the very first game of the season, when we held Berekum Chelsea to a thrilling draw at home, you made Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex a fortress," Osekre recounted. He highlighted memorable victories over elite clubs including champions Gold Stars, former champions Medeama SC, and a historic thrashing of Asante Kotoko, describing it as a moment “that will forever live in our memories.”

While acknowledging the challenges and tough losses on the road, he commended the Eewo faithful for their enduring support. "Even in those challenging times, your voices never faded," he wrote. "You reminded us that setbacks are only setups for greater comebacks."

The message also extended sincere gratitude to the club's sponsors and partners, crediting them as “the backbone of our progress,” and key contributors to Vision FC’s successful entry into top-tier football.

Osekre closed with a rallying call, expressing optimism for the future and a commitment to building on the foundation laid this season.

“This is just the beginning,” he affirmed. “With your continued backing, we will return stronger, wiser, and more determined to continue to make you proud.”

As Vision FC looks ahead with hope and ambition, the legacy of players like Habib Ganiu, and the passion of their ever-growing community, will undoubtedly continue to guide them.

One Vision, One Family.

#Eewok3k3