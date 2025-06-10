Vision FC secure Ghana Premier League survival in impressive debut season

Under the guidance of head coach Nana Kweku Agyemang, the Accra-based side showed remarkable resilience and tactical discipline throughout the 2024/25 season, with their survival anchored largely on an outstanding home record at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

Of the 45 points amassed, a staggering 34 were secured at home, highlighting the fortress-like form that underpinned their successful campaign. Vision FC registered 11 wins, 7 draws, and just a single loss on their home turf (W8, D7, L1), a record that proved decisive in keeping them in the top flight.

Their survival was capped in style on the final day of the season, when they stunned Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko with a commanding 3-1 victory, sending a clear message of intent for the future.

For a club navigating its first season at the top level, Vision FC’s campaign has been a resounding success. From frustrating seasoned opponents to establishing a strong identity at home, they have laid a solid foundation for growth.

With top-flight experience now under their belt and growing confidence in their ranks, Vision FC can look ahead to their second Premier League season with renewed ambition and optimism.