Vision FC secure historic promotion to Ghana Premier League

Vision FC have confirmed their promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight league for the first time following a hard-fought victory over Uncle T FC on Sunday afternoon.

The ‘Ewo Keke’ lads will be competing in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season after emerging as the winners of Division One League Zone III with a game to spare.

Needing a victory to secure their historic promotion, Vision FC delivered in emphatic style, defeating the Prampram-based club 2-1 at the Nii Adjei Kraku Sports Complex.

Talented winger Gideon Offei Ofori opened the scoring with a powerful header in the 41st minute. However, the visitors equalised on the hour mark, momentarily threatening Vision FC's qualification hopes.

The decisive moment came in the 83rd minute when substitute Frank Duku brilliantly converted a penalty, securing all three points and confirming Vision FC's promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

With one game remaining in the season, Vision FC lead with 55 points, followed by Hohoe United with 51 points after their 2-0 win over Susubribi United FC.

Coach Hamza Obeng's side will conclude their season with an away game against already-relegated Susubribi United FC in the Eastern Region next weekend.