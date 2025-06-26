Vision FC submit offer to free agent Alidu Mohammed amid multiple interests

Ambitious Ghana Premier League newcomers Vision FC have submitted an official offer to sign free agent midfielder Alidu Mohammed.

The former Legon Cities player, who left the club after the 2024/25 season, is now a top target for multiple GPL sides.

Hearts of Oak and Nations FC are both keen to land the experienced central midfielder, but Vision FC are the first to table a formal bid.

Alidu, known for his composure, passing range, and tactical discipline, is seen as a key piece for clubs looking to reinforce their midfield ahead of the new campaign.

With Hearts of Oak rebuilding under a new technical team and Nations FC targeting depth for a stronger season, competition for his signature is expected to intensify in the coming days.

Vision FC, however, hope their proactive move and clear project for the 2025/26 season could sway the player in their favour.

Negotiations are ongoing, and a decision is expected soon as Alidu weighs his options.