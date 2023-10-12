Visit Saudi becomes main sponsor of inaugural African Football League in landmark partnership with CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled Visit Saudi as the primary sponsor for the Inaugural African Football League (AFL), featuring the highest-ranked and most successful football clubs on the African continent.

Scheduled to kick off from October 20 to November 11, 2023, this partnership marks a significant milestone for African football and Saudi tourism, bridging two worlds united by their profound passion for the sport.

The collaboration between the AFL and Visit Saudi reflects their shared enthusiasm for this partnership and their openness to extending it for future editions of the AFL. Both parties are dedicated to ensuring the success of this venture, recognizing the positive impact it will have on the development and global competitiveness of African football and Saudi tourism.

This partnership holds great potential for the AFL, which boasts the highest prize money and is the most competitive club football competition on the African continent. The success of the AFL will further contribute to the establishment of youth academies for boys and girls and the enhancement of football infrastructure in the 54 countries represented by CAF's Member Associations.

The Inaugural AFL will see participation from eight renowned clubs: Al Ahly SC (Egypt), Enyimba FC (Nigeria), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa), Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (Angola), Simba SC (Tanzania), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), and Wydad AC (Morocco). This elite competition promises to be a celebration of African football excellence and a significant step forward for the sport in the region.