"Visiting Old Trafford will be a great pleasure"- Chelsea fan Honourable Isaac Adongo on Harry Maguire's invite

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Honourable Isaac Adongo is looking forward to meeting Manchester United defender Harry Maguire anytime he travels to England.

The Ghanaian MP received a surprise reply from the England centre-back following his apology to Maguire, a year after his viral mockery of the player.

On Tuesday, in Parliament, Honourable Adongo apologised to the defender while praising him for being a transformational footballer.

"Mr Speaker, you'll remember last year I was very quick to compare my big brother, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to Harry Maguire. Mr Speaker, I now apologize to Maguire. Honourable Kyei Mensah, you got angry when I used your defender," he said.

"Mr Speaker, today Harry Maguire has been able to turn the corner around and he is a transformational footballer. Maguire is now scoring goals for Manchester United. Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United."

Maguire responded on social media, inviting him to Old Trafford.

He reposted a Joy FM post: "MP Issac Adongo, apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon."

Following the invite, the MP disclosed he is a Chelsea fan but will not miss the opportunity of meeting Maguire.

"I’m a soccer fan, and you would notice that I grew up as a footballer, so visiting Old Trafford will be a great pleasure, and I would make sure that at some point in my life before he retires, I will make sure," he said on Joy FM.

Maguire is enjoying a decent season with the Red Devils, finding his way back into the starting team.