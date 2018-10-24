VISMA Foundation donates to Black Maidens ahead of Women's U-17 World Cup

VISMA Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization dedicated to the empowerment of the Youth through Sports and Education has donated some items to Ghana’s Black Maiden in Ghanaman soccer of excellence, Prampram.

Items donated include mineral water from Paradise Pac, Natural Hair Products from Maxim Ghana, Tissues and Sanitary Towels, Chocolates, Hypo Energy Drinks from GB Pharma and some Mosquito Coils.

Public Relation Officer of the Foundation, Nana Ama Adez-Assel who presented the items on behave of the foundation urged the team to go and make Ghana proud in the upcoming World Cup.

‘’We are from VISMA Foundation and as you can remember, about two weeks ago, we came here to danate to the black queens of Ghana and made a promise to do same for maidens before you embark on your journey to Uruguay. We came this morning to fulfill our promise and we brought these items as a token of our support to the team. We wish you the very best of luck, Visma foundation is behind you and we urge you to go and make the nation proud’’.

Deputy Coach, Baba Nunu Malik received the items on behave of the team and urged other organization to do same.

‘’I receive these items on behave of coach Evans Adotey and the entire team. Thank you Visma Foundation for keeping your promise you made few weeks ago. We are looking for to the corporate world to emulate this kind gesture. We will go to Uruguay and improve upon our performance in 2012’’.

The foundation made similar donation to the Black Queens who are also preparing to participate in the upcoming 2018 Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nation in Ghana some few days ago .

Ghana’s Black Maidens will be representing Africa FIFA Under 17 women’s world cup in Uruguay and Evans Adotey is expected to name his final 21 man squad in the coming days.