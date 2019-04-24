Vitesse Arnhem forward Dauda Mohammed disappointed by defeat to Ajax in Eredivisie

Ghana youth striker Dauda Mohammed has expressed disappointment in Vitesse AArnhem's defeat to leaders Ajax Amsterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie on Tuesday evening.

The Vitas lost 4-2 to the UEFA Champions League semifinalist at the Johan Cryuff Arena last night with the Ghanaian playing the entire duration of the game.

Despite not scoring the former Asante Kotoko striker impressed hugely for manager Leonid Slutsky's side.

"Disappointing result but all is not lost we keep on fighting. Still Believe," Dauda posted after the game.

Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring in the 41st minute before former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic added a second 9 minutes after the break.

Matthijts added a third four minutes later for Ajax Amsterdam.

Vittese pulled one back through Dutch midfielder Navaroone Foor in the 66th minute.

But the home side extended their three goal lead when Dusan added his second of the day from the spot.

Oussama Darlafou halved the deficit with an 82nd minute strike.

Dauda Mohammed is on loan from Belgian giants RSC Anderlehct but it looks like he might be staying much long following his impressive displays for the Dutch club.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin