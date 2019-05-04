Vitesse Arnhem set to allow Dauda Mohammed leave at the end of the season

Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem will let Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed leave at the end of his loan deal in the summer.

The former Asante Kotoko forward has impressed since joining the Vitas in January from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

However, the Eredivise side are embarking on a huge player exodus, which means all players on loan from other clubs will be allowed to leave.

Other loan players to be leaving the club are Chelsea duo, Eduardo and Jake Clarke-Salter and Real Madrid's Norwegian winger Martin Odergaard.

Meanwhile, players loaned out by Vitesse are also not expected to return this summer. Thomas Bruns (FC Groningen) and Khalid Karami (NAC Breda) will stay longer on loan.

In total sixteen players are expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Dauda Mohammed has scored 3 goals in 12 appearances for the Vitas.

