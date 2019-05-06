Vitesse Arnhem set to table €3 million offer for Dauda Mohammed

Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem are set to make a € 3million offer for Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed in the summer after impressing on loan.

The former Asante Kotoko attacker, who is expected to return to parent club Andelercht in the summer impressed during his six month loan in Holland.

Dauda played 12 games, starting six and scoring three goals for the Vitas.

His performances has forced the Dutch club to consider making the deal permanent despite his parent club, Anderlecht feeling adamant to allow him leave.

According to Algemeen Dagblad, Vitesse are refusing to also write off the player's future at the club.

However, they will have to cough up € 3million for the attacker.

Dauda joined Anderlecht from Asante Kotoko in 2017 but struggled to break into the first team of the Purple and White before moving to Vitesse Arnhem on loan.

The strikebreaker's form has forced handlers of the national U-23 team to give him a call up ahead of the final round of qualifiers against Algeria for the CAF U-23 cup of Nations.