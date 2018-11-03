Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Alhassan Wakaso is a card away from suspension in Portuguese League

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso will be suspended if he attracts a card in their next league game in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Wakaso received four accumulated yellow cards and will be suspended for a match if he receives another in Saturday's game against Boavista.

He has been impressive for the side in the league and his hard tackles saw him receive cards in their games against Benfica, FC Porto, Tondela and Portimonense.

Wakaso has scored once in eight appearances since joining the side at the start of the season.