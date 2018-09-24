Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Alhassan Wakaso picks positives in defeat against Portimonense

Vitoria Guimaraes suffered a 3-2 defeat against Portimonense in the Portuguese Liga NOS on Sunday but Alhassan Wakaso says they can pick positives from the game despite the loss.

The Conquerors started the match on the back foot as Japanese forward Shoya Nakajima put the hosts ahead with just five minutes of play courtesy Emmanuel Hackman's long pass.

Guimaraes pulled parity in the 65th minute courtesy an own goal by Brazilian midfielder Jadson but quickly restored the hosts lead four minutes later.

Ola John leveled the score line in the 82nd minute for Guimaraes with bullet shot before Nakajima won the game for the hosts with four minutes left on the clock.

But the 25-year-old is keen to help Luis Castro's side get back on track despite their poor start to the game at Portimao.

“We were determined, we put everything into it, started badly but we recovered and had some chances to win the game but we failed."

"We can take the positives out because after going down we came back strongly which if we had equalized early, we could have turned the match around.”

“I think it was an undeserved defeat but football can be cruel. We just have to bounce back."

Wakaso has scored once in five matches for his side in the ongoing Liga NOS season.