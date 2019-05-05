Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Alhassan Wakaso sent off in draw with CD Nacional

Ghana midfielder Alhassan Wakaso was given his marching orders during Vitoria Guimaraes 2-2 stalemate with CD Nacional in the Portugal Liga NOS on Sunday.

Wakaso, who is the engine of Guimaraes, started walking on a tight role after picking a caution with just 4 minutes on the clock.

The Black and White lads however fetched the opener in the 11th minute courtesy Portuguese midfielder António 'Toze' Carvalho.

But they soon found themselves a man less after Wakaso was given his second booking of the match in the 22nd minute for another dangerous play.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Luis Castro's men found the cushioning through Florent Hanin's 78th minute strike.

CD Nacional took charge of the game from that moment and deservedly pulled a goal back through Diogo Alexis Rodrigues Coelho before Nigerian forward Ibrahim Alhassan Abdullahi stunned the home crowd with a 92nd minute equalizer.

The result left Guimaraes in 6th place with 46 points while Nacional are languish in the relegation zone with 17th position from 32 games.