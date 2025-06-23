Volta FA set to host 2025 Colts U15 & U17 Inter-District Festival from June 25

The Volta Regional Football Association is gearing up for the 2025 edition of its Colts (Juvenile) U15 and U17 Inter-District Festival, slated for June 25 to 29.

The annual event will showcase emerging talents from across the region, with 16 district teams set to compete in both age categories.

Group matches will be played at two key locations in Ho. The Ho Sports Stadium will host Groups A and B, while the Ho Youth Resource Centre will stage matches for Groups C and D. The use of these premier venues underlines the region’s commitment to youth development through quality infrastructure.

The tournament is expected to deliver a week of intense football and serve as a major platform for talent discovery. Regional coaches and scouts will be closely monitoring proceedings as they look to identify the next generation of football stars from Volta.

Volta FA Chairman Daniel Agbogah described the festival as central to their grassroots football vision. “The Colts Festival is the heartbeat of our youth development efforts,” he said. “It goes beyond competition, it’s about identifying talent, instilling discipline, and building unity among our districts.”

Aside from the football on display, the festival aims to instil values such as fair play, respect, and teamwork in young players, while strengthening inter-district ties through sport.