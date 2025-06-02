Volta RFA launches trophy tour ahead of Division Two Middle League

The Volta Regional Football Association has launched a regional trophy tour to build anticipation ahead of the 2025 Division Two Middle League, with the tour drawing widespread excitement across participating districts.

The first leg of the tour took place at the home of Yadzo Oti Warriors Football Club in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region. The arrival of the trophy was met with enthusiasm, as supporters, club officials, and residents turned out to celebrate the team's qualification and to rally support ahead of the regional competition.

The tour is expected to continue on Monday with a stop in Hohoe, home of Nadm Soccer Club, before proceeding to other communities represented in this year’s tournament. Organisers say the tour aims to ignite community pride, deepen passion for grassroots football, and create buzz ahead of the regional showdown.

The exercise will cover all qualified clubs' localities and conclude on Thursday, 5th June 2025, in Ho, the base of Selion Football Club and host city of the upcoming Middle League.

The Volta RFA has praised the participating teams for their impressive campaigns and is encouraging fans across the region to turn out in support as clubs vie for a coveted place in the Access Bank Division One League.