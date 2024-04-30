VOTE Mathew Cudjoe for 23/24 Dundee United Goal of the Season

Ghana wonder kid Mathew Cudjoe is in contention for the Dundee United Goal of the Season, the club announced on Monday, 29 April 2024.

His goal against Dunfermline Athletic- a snapshot toe-poked effort from outside the box got nominated.

Cudjoe faces competition from Kai Fotheringham, Kevin Holt, Louis Moult and Tony Watt.

Fans must vote for their favourite before 5pm on Wednesday 1 May to select

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO VOTE FOR MATHEW CUDJOE