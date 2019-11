Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars have signed left-back Abdul Bashiru in the ongoing transfer window.

Bashiru, 27, has returned to the Ghanaian top-flight league after a two-year stay in Kosovo with FC Prishtina.

The skillful left-back led the Dawu-based outfit to win promotion to the Ghana Premier League during the 2014/15 season.

He left Dreams FC to join FC Prishtina in Kosovo after a season-long loan stint with Bechem United.