Former Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars FC will play lower-division side White Wolves FC in a friendly match on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to kick off at Pantang Presby Park, Accra at 7:00 am.

All Stars completed their final training session this morning in anticipation of the clash.

Coach John Paintsil will hope to use this opportunity to asses the level of his squad ahead of the forthcoming season.