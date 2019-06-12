Waasland-Beveren coach Custovic reveals Ghana winger Nana Ampomah will leave club

Waasland-Beveren coach Adnan Custovic has confirmed Ghana winger Nana Ampomah will leave the club this summer.

The speedster is being linked with a move to Belgian giants Genk.

The Ghanaian enjoyed a fabolous campaign with Waasland-Beveren where he scored seven goals in 22 appearances.

The wideman is still contracted to the club until mid 2021 but has opted to leave the club this summer.

“It is foreseen that I will lose Nana Ampomah and Aleksandar Boljevic. They are ready for a new stage, a new motivation, after they have achieved what they came here to do," Waasland-Beveren coach Adnan Custovic said.

"But if there is no bid, I will be very satisfied with both of them."