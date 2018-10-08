Waasland-Beveren winger Nana Ampomah backs under-fire coach Yannick Ferrera

Waasland-Beveren winger Nana Ampomah has backed under-fire coach Yannick Ferrera.

Ferrera, 38, has come under intense criticism over the side's unflattering campaign so far in the Belgium First Division A.

Waasland-Beveren drew 1-1 at home to KV Oostende over the weekend to leave them 13th on the league table.

The pressure is mounting for the Belgian coach with fans left angry and frustrated.

But Ghana winger Nana Ampomah insists the coach has the full backing of the squad.

"If you do not win any matches, there will be pressure, but the team has always stood behind the trainer, we all write the same story," he told Gazet van Antwerpen.

"Winning and losing we do together, besides, the players have to do it on the field, not the trainer, we have to blame ourselves.

"The supporters have every reason to be angry and frustrated, they pay to come to see us. The team has to give something back on the field, so they return home with a happy feeling. "

Ampomah has been one of the standout performers in an underwhelming season for the side.