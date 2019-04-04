Waasland-Beveren winger Nana Ampomah reported to Belgian Disputes Committee for "completely aggressive"

Winger Nana Opoku Ampomah has been reported to the Dispute Committee of Belgian football for furiously reacting to a referee decision.

Referee Jonathan Lardot reported the Ghanaian after he reacted angrily to a decision to disallow a corner kick, describing the 23-year old's act as completely aggressive.

Ampomah criticized Lardot, making gestures of "disapproval, frustration, and displeasure."

Ampomah was shown a red card in the 94th minute moments after Kortrijk forward Aboubakary Koita had snatched the winner against Beveren in the Belgian Europa spot play-offs.

The 23-year old will now miss the game against Cercle Brugge on Saturday, but risk a further three game ban and could be fined for 4000 Euros.

"A suspension of four matches seems appropriate to make the player realize that aggression against the referee is not possible, and that aggressive behavior is also possible without making physical contact. When aggressive behavior starts and where exactly acceptable behavior ends, it is a definition that can only be made on the basis of common sense and casuistry, ” says the dispute committee chairman.

The Ghanaian winger has been an influential member of the Waasland team, scoring seven goals in 22 game during the regular season.

The play-offs is to pick representatives from Belgium for the Europa Cup next season.

Ampomah may be leaving the club in the summer after giants KRC Genk inquired about his availability.