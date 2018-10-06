Waasland Beveren winger Nana Ampomah wants to add more goals to his style of play

Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah says he wants to score more goals for his club and country as he continues to develop in his footballing career.

The Waasland Beveren forward has started the Belgium Jupiler league in sensational fashion, scoring five goals in 8 appearances, a better run than last season.

Last week, the 21 year old scored a goal of the season contender in Belgium, after scoring from about 30 meters in Waasland Beveren's 3-0 win over Royal Excel Mouscon.

“I am looking forward to scoring more goals to help the team.I am happy when I score and we win.I believe my effort pay off well when we win as a team but when I score and we don’t win, the goals don’t really matter . It is about the team first before any other reward,” he told Ghanacrusader.com

“I am eager to score more, I believe my goals can help my team at the end of the season.I am working hard to do more for the club”.

The Ghana international who has been named in coach Kwesi Appiah team for the Sierra Leone game is expected to feature when Beveren host Oostende.

Waasland Beveren are 13th on the Jupiler pro league.