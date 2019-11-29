Waasland Beveren winger Thomas Agyepong makes injury return, available for Chaleroi clash

Winger Thomas Agyepong has returned to training at Waasland Beveren after an injury setback.

The Ghana winger has been out for sometime but returns for the game against Charleroi in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Saturday.

Agyepong trained this week and is deemed for the the game this weekend.

The 23-year old joined the Belgian side in the summer transfer window from English champions Manchester City.

However, he is yet to make a mark at the club after making only five appearances since joining the club in July.

He replaced compatriot Nana Opoku Ampomah, who moved to Germany to sign for Fortuna Dusseldorf.