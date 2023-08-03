WAFA captain Michael Dwamena nears move to Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko is close to signing West Africa Football Academy captain Michael Kyei Dwamena ahead of the new season.

The talented midfielder has shown his abilities over the years garnering interest from top clubs in the Ghana Premier League despite his team's relegation two seasons ago.

He is set to become the first signing of the Porcupine Warriors as they aim to bounce back after a disappointing season that saw them finish fourth in the Ghana Premier League.

The club have seen the departure of an instrumental player Richard Boadu who served as captain the previous season and have identified Dwamena as a potential replacement for the 25-year-old who sealed a move to Lybian side Al Ahly SC. Mudasiru Salifu has also departed the club promoting the need for more players to fill the midfield void.

The move would see Dwamena reunite with his former coach Prosper Narteh Ogum who left WAFA in 2021 to coach the Porcupine Warriors.

Despite leaving Kotoko after a single season, he has returned to the club and is working on shooting the club back to the glorious moments he achieved which included the Ghana Premier League triumph.