WAFA chief George Ofosuhene cast doubts on Ghana’s Black Stars 2026 World Cup qualification chances

General Manager of West African Football Academy (WAFA), George Ofosuhene is not convinced the Black Stars can secure qualification to the 2026 World Cup tournament to be held in USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Black Stars has now shifted their attention to the World Cup qualifications after missing out on AFCON 2025.

The West African powerhouse finished bottom of Group F, drawing three and losing three of their six matches under Otto Addo, marking their first AFCON absence in over two decades.

Speaking to Sporty FM, the experienced football administrator insisted he does not see the Black Stars qualifying for the biggest soccer mundial since the right things are not done.

“I don’t see Ghana qualifying for the 2026 World Cup tournament because we are not doing the right things. Surprises are there for everyone to see in football, sometimes you cannot do anything about it,” he said.

“If you cannot qualify from a group that consists of Niger for AFCON, do you think we can qualify for the World Cup? He quizzed. “Ghana will not qualify for the World Cup,” he added.

Ghana will return to action in March against Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They currently sit second in Group I, level on nine points with Comoros after four matches.