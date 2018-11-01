WAFA confirm transfer of Umar Bashiru, wish midfielder the best at Kotoko

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) have confirmed the transfer of midfielder Umar Bashiru to Asante Kotoko.

The midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday after completing the necessary formalities.

Umar Bashiru has been included in Kotoko's 26 man list presented to the Confederations of African Football for the 2019 Confederations Cup.

The midfielder joined WAFA in 2014 and served the club in the last four years.

WAFA confirmed the transfer, wishing the midfielder all the best at Asante Kotoko.

A statement on WAFA's twitter handle read:

"Midfielder Umar Basiru has been transferred to Asante Kotoko on a permanent deal Basiru diligently served the school since joining us in March, 2014. We wish him all the best in this next step of his career."

