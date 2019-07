WAFA SC gave their pre-season a boost by thumping Division One League side Mighty Jets 4-0 on Saturday.

The match was played at the WAFA Stadium in Sogakope.

Amankwah Forson scored a brace in the 13th and 29th minutes before midfielder Prosper Ahiabu added the third on 31 minutes.

The fourth goal was scored by Sampson Agyapong after 37minutes.

WAFA performed poorly in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.