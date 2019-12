WAFA SC U17 failed to reach the medal zone of the 2019 Tournoi International du District Autonome d'Abidjan (TIDA).

The Sogokope-based side started the tournament brightly with a 1-0 win over Ivoire FC.

But they lost 3-2 to San Pedro in Group C and finished third.

In the final, San Pedro beat Ivoire FC 1-0 to win the tournament.