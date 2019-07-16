GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
WAFA SC kid Richard Danso joins USL One side North Texas SC on loan

Published on: 16 July 2019
Ghana U20 midfielder Richard Danso

WAFA SC have announced the transfer of Richard Danso to USL One side  North Texas SC on loan.

The former Ghana U20 has joined the side till the end of the season.

A statement by the Ghana Premier League side read: ''We are glad to announce that Richard Danso has been transferred to North Texas SC on loan till 31 December, 2019.

''Wishing him all the best in this new challenge.''

North Texas SC is the affiliate club of MLS side FC Dallas.

 

