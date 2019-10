WAFA SC U18 lost 1-0 to Red Bull Akadamie U18 on Friday in a friendly played in Austria.

The Ghanaian side were downed by an own goal.

WAFA SC, a cooperation partner of Red Bull Salzburg, are on a two-week training and formation experience.

On Monday, the Ghanaian side will have a mixed training session with the Red Bull Akadamie side.

Coach Sadiq Abubakar's side will face USK Anif in a friendly scheduled for Tuesday.