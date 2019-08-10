WAFA SC U16 lose to Valencia in final of 2019 Next Generation Trophy

WAFA SC U16 failed to defend the Next Generation Trophy after a 2-1 defeat to Spanish side Valencia on Saturday in Salzburg, Austria.
Moses Ayidem scored for the Sogakope-based outfit but goals from Santiago Perez and Blanco Gomez gave the title to the European side.
Both teams met in the Group stage and settled for a 0-0 draw.
WAFA SC were seeking back-to-back on their fifth appearance in the 12-team tournament.
