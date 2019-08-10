GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 10 August 2019
WAFA SC U16 lose to Valencia in final of 2019 Next Generation Trophy
SALZBURG,AUSTRIA,10.AUG.19 - SOCCER - Next Generation Trophy. Image shows Valencia CF and West African Football Academy. Photo: GEPA pictures/ Thomas Bachun

WAFA SC U16 failed to defend the Next Generation Trophy after a 2-1 defeat to Spanish side Valencia on Saturday in Salzburg, Austria.

Moses Ayidem scored for the Sogakope-based outfit but goals from Santiago Perez and Blanco Gomez gave the title to the European side.

Both teams met in the Group stage and settled for a 0-0 draw.

WAFA SC were seeking back-to-back on their fifth appearance in the 12-team tournament.

 

