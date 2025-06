WAFA SC beat NADM SC 2-0 on Sunday, 29 June 2025 to win the 2024/25 Volta Region FA Cup at the Hohoe Stadium.

The Sogakope-based side dominated proceedings and made their superiority count by taking the lead before the break.

In the second half, they hit the back of the net again to seal victory.

WAFA SC recently qualified to the Division One League after winning the Regional Division Two promotional playoff.

They defeated Kpetoe Diamond FC 2-1 in the final match.