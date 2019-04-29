GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
WAFA teenager Jamal Haruna bags third Man of the Match award in win over Dwarfs

Published on: 29 April 2019
Sensational WAFA teenager Jamal Haruna continues to shine in the GFA Special Competition after bagging his third Man of the Match award in their 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs. 

Haruna, who was man of the match in the win over Hearts of Oak on match day 6 starred for the Academy Boys as they strolled to victory.

The youngster has been influential for WAFA as they lead Zone A of the competition.

Prosper Ahiabu scored first in the 51st minute to break the deadlock against a resolute Dwarfs defence.

Just after the hour mark, striker Timothee Koffi Koudo climbed off the bench to add the second.

The win avenged last Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at Cape Coast.

WAFA will be in travel to Accra to face Hearts of Oak in match day 9 of the competition.

