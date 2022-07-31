WAFA trio Michael Zuo, Emmanuel Intori & Derrick Antwi fly out for FC Basel audition

WAFA trio Derrick Mensah Antwi, Michael Zuo and Emmanuel Intori are expected at Swiss topflight side FC Basel for trials.

The three players flew out on Saturday, 30 July 2022, to be assessed by the technical team headed by Alexander Frei.

They featured prominently for the Sogakope-based academy who got evicted from the Ghana Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The trio, all under 20, were part of the WAFA U16 team which played in two Next Generation tournaments organised by Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg before COVID-19.

At the 2019 edition, winger Intori was named Most Valuable Player and Golden Shoe recipient after scoring four goals in five matches.