WAFA U-16 draw Valencia and Red Bulls in group C of Next Generation tournament

The U-16 side of Ghana Premier League club WAFA have drawn American side Red Bull and Spanish team Valencia CF.

The tournament is being held in Salzburg, Austria.

WAFA will face Spanish side Valencia CF in their opener and then play New York Red Bulls.

All matches will be played on Thursday, 8 August, 2019.

The 12-team tournament ends on 10 August.

The Ghanaian side are defending champions of the competition.