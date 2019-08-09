WAFA U-16 reach second consecutive final at Next Generation Trophy championship

WAFA U-16 team have made it to a second consecutive final at the Next Generation Trophy final after beating Schalke O4 in the semifinal.

The Ghanaian side are the defending champions of the competition, and looked poised to retain the cup after thumping Benfica 4-2 in the quarter finals.

They then thumped German side Schalke O4 3-0 to book a place in the final.

WAFA SC have grew in strength at the tournament after topping group C after defeating New York Red Bulls before drawing with Spanish side Valencia.

The Sogakope based club atre awaiting their opponents in the final of the competition currently ongoing in Austria.