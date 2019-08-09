WAFA U-16 to face Valencia in Next Generation Trophy final

WAFA U-16 will face Spanish side Valencia FC in the final of the Next Generation Trophy in Austria on Saturday.
The Ghanaian side thumped Schalke 04 in semifinal to set up a clash with Valencia, who defeated Red Bull Brazil 2-0 in the other semifinal game.
WAFA SC played Valencia in the group stages, with the game ending in a goalless draw.
The U-16 team of the Sogakope based club are defending champions of the competition, and looked poised to retain the cup after brushing aside Benfica 4-2 in the quarter finals.
They then thrashed German side Schalke O4 3-0 to book a place in the final.
WAFA SC have grew in strength at the tournament after topping group C after defeating New York Red Bulls before drawing with Spanish side.
2019 Next Generation Trophy final- Spanish Opposition: #WAFAcademy Report: The Under16s will play Spanish side @Academia_VCF [Valencia] on Saturday, 10 August 2019. pic.twitter.com/RB6JK6Fvdy
— WAFA SC (@WAFAcademySC) August 9, 2019