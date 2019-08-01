GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

WAFA U16 fly out to Austria to defend Next Generation Trophy

Published on: 01 August 2019
WAFA U16 fly out to Austria to defend Next Generation Trophy
WAFA U16 getting ready to board a flight to Austria for the 2019 Next Generation Trophy

The Under-16 side of Ghana Premier League side WAFA have left for Salzburg, Austria to defend the Next Generation Trophy.

Coach Saddiq Abubakar and his youngsters flew out of the country on Wednesday night.

The Sogakope-based Academy will be making a fifth appearance at the tournament.

Last year, Red Bull Brasil 2-0 with goals Joshue Doke and Daniel Owusu- who was named the tournament's MVP-to lift the trophy for the first time.

In 2015, they were losing finalists.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments