GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

WAFA Wizkid Jamal Haruna signs for Bordeaux in France

Published on: 26 July 2019

WAFA teen sensation, Jamal Haruna has signed a 4 year deal with French Ligue 1 giants Girondis Bordeaux after successfully passing his medicals.

Jamal was in the company of his agent Jason Kwasi Siaw of Sync Global Sports this morning when he signed the straight deal.

We are told Sync Global Sports got puma to send the teenager 3 pairs of boots for testing.

The former WAFA attacking midfielder made his first senior debut for WAFA against Accra Hearts of Oak two years ago when they beat the phobians by 5:0

He was the toast of fans during the GFA Normalisation Competition where he scored 3 goals and won 4 MOTM awards.

He is currently a member of the Ghana U 20.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments