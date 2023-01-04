WAFA youngster Henry Oware completes move to French side Troyes

WAFA defender Henry Oware has joined French side Troyes in the January transfer window.

City Football Group discovered Henry Oware at the Sebastian Arnesen tournament in Accra earlier this year, which was organised by his partner Daniel Boifio Jr.

Troyes are owned by the City Football Group, whose most well-known brand is Premier League powerhouse Manchester City.

Troyes are said to have signed him for around 60,000 Euros.

The 18-year-old sealed the transfer on Wednesday, after a successful medical.

The teenager will play in the youth league for Troyes B and, depending on his performance, will be given minutes with the first team.

He had previously been linked to Manchester City and Arsenal, but no deal was made.