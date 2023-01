WAFA defender Henry Oware has reportedly signed a three-year contract with Troyes in France.

Troyes is said to have signed him for around 60,000 Euros.

The 18-year-old sealed the transfer on Wednesday, after a successful medical.

The teenager will play in the youth league for Troyes B and, depending on his performance, will be given minutes with the first team.

He had previously been linked to Manchester City and Arsenal, but no deal was made.