WAFA's Michael Dwamena likens former coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to Antonio Conte

West Africa Football Academy captain Michael Kyei Dwamena has compared Ghana coach Prosper Narteh Ogum's personality and coaching style to that of Italian manager Antonio Conte.

Narteh Ogum who later moved to coach Asante Kotoko in 2022 was the head coach for WAFA managing Dwamena among other promising talents.

The midfielder in an interview with Radio Gold expressed his admiration for the coach highlighting his high demand for discipline and hard work which he believes is synonymous with that of Antonio Conte.

“He is the Antonio Conte type, he is wild, he needs you to perform, he needs one hundred percent from you regardless of who you are.

“I remember Yusif Ate, he is playing for the Togo national team.

“There was an instant where he went for international duty, came back and he was acting sluggish.

“He didn’t hesitate to put him on the bench and bring in a U-17 player to play for several weeks.

“The guy came, played one hundred percent and Yusif Ate was on the bench, this is the type of coach I’m talking about.

“He wants one hundred percent, he wants discipline, he wants everything regardless of who you are, we are at the same level.

“So he is the Antonio Conte type of coach. H will yell at you when you are to be yelled at and that is the type of person he is.

“When you are closer to him very calm, he is like a father to me so I know the person I’m talking about.” Michael Kyei Dwamena told Radio Gold Sports.

Prosper Narteh Ogum led Asante Kotoko to their first Ghana Premier League title in eight but parted ways at the end of the season.