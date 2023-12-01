WAFCON 2024: Advantage Ghana as Black Queens beat Namibia in first leg of qualifier

Black Queens secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Namibia in the first leg of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying round tie on Friday.

The match, played at the Accra Sports Stadium, saw Ghana dominate play and deservedly take a three-goal lead before an own goal by a Namibian defender gave the visitors a consolation score.

Coach Nora Hauptle's team put in a strong performance, with Doris Boaduwaa scoring twice and Portia Boakye also finding the target. The hosts could have won by an even larger margin, but a mistake in defence allowed Namibia to grab an away goal.

Despite this, Ghana's win gives them a significant advantage heading into the second leg, which takes place on December 5 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Namibia.

With this victory, the Black Queens are well-positioned to qualify for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, having missed out on the previous edition.

Hauptle will be looking to maintain her impressive unbeaten record (10 consecutive wins) as coach of the Black Queens, and her team will be eager to secure their spot in the tournament with a positive result in the second leg. The Namibians, meanwhile, face an uphill battle to overcome the deficit and qualify for the competition.