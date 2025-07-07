WAFCON 2024: Black Queens open title ambition against defending champions South Africa today

Ghana's Black Queens kick off their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) journey with a blockbuster opening match against title holders South Africa at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco, today.

This highly anticipated clash pits two of Africa’s strongest women's national teams against each other in what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

Led by head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, the Black Queens enter the tournament riding high on momentum following a solid qualifying campaign.

The team, which boasts a promising mix of youthful energy and seasoned experience, will aim to make a bold statement against the formidable Banyana Banyana.

Ghana’s hopes will rest on key figures such as Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa, and captain Portia Boakye as they pursue their maiden WAFCON title.

On the other side, South Africa arrive with the confidence of defending champions. Under the leadership of Desiree Ellis, they have become a tactically disciplined and efficient side capable of capitalizing on opponents' mistakes.

With the in-form forward, Hildah Tholakele Magaia, leading the attack, Banyana Banyana are considered favourites, but know they must stay sharp against a hungry and determined Ghanaian outfit.

Veterans like Refiloe Jane, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Linda Motlhalo, and goalkeeper Andile Dlamini add further strength and experience to the South African squad.

This curtain-raiser will be crucial in shaping both teams’ campaigns. Fans can expect a thrilling contest packed with intensity, pace, and strategic battles.