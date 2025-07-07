WAFCON 2024: GFA boss Kurt Okraku to watch Ghana's opener against South Africa

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku is set to attend the Black Queens' highly anticipated opening match against South Africa at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

His presence underscores the GFA’s commitment to supporting women’s football at the highest level and comes at a crucial time as the national team seeks a historic breakthrough on the continental stage.

Okraku, who is currently in Morocco for the CAF Executive Committee (EXCO) meetings, will take time off official duties to rally behind the team at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda.

His decision to watch the match in person reflects the growing support and visibility the Black Queens have garnered, particularly after an impressive qualification campaign that reignited hopes of a long-awaited WAFCON title.

The GFA President has consistently emphasized the importance of empowering women’s football in Ghana, both through investment and moral support.

His presence in the stands is expected to boost team morale as they face the reigning champions, South Africa, in what promises to be a high-octane encounter.

As the Black Queens aim to make a statement in this opening clash, they can count on the backing of their top football administrator - a gesture that sends a powerful message of unity, belief, and ambition.