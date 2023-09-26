WAFCON 2024 Qualifiers: Black Queens beat Rwanda 12-0 on aggregate, face Namibia in next round 

Black Queens have advanced to the next round of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers, displaying a dominant performance with a resounding 5-0 win over Rwanda in the second leg.

Midfield maestro Alice Kusi stole the show with a remarkable hat-trick, while Evelyn Badu added her contribution to ensure the Queens secured a commanding 12-0 aggregate scoreline across both legs.

Under the guidance of head coach Nora Hauptle, the senior women's football team has experienced a remarkable resurgence, impressively maintaining a clean sheet in all their matches thus far.

In the second leg, hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium, Alice Kusi initiated the scoring with a spectacular long-range strike from 25 yards, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

Kusi continued to shine, doubling the lead just four minutes later with her second goal of the game. Her exceptional performance culminated in a hattrick, as she netted her third goal in the 37th minute, earning herself the match ball.

Evelyn Badu contributed to the first-half triumph by adding another goal to the tally for the Black Queens.

In the second half, The Queens exhibited composure and maintained their relaxed demeanour.

The match was sealed in the 93rd minute, with Stella Nyamekye finding the back of the net once again, securing a comprehensive victory for the Black Queens.

With this triumph, the Black Queens will now face Namibia in the subsequent round of qualifiers, as they continue their quest in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom