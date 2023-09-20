WAFCON 2024 Qualifiers: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle heaps praise on players after Rwanda win

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle says she is satisfied with the performance of her players following the team’s heavy win against Rwanda on Wednesday.

Ghana smashed Rwanda 7-0 in the first leg of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier at the Pele Kigali Stadium.

The Black Queens dominated the game from start to finish as they humiliated their opponents in the qualifier.

A brace each from Evelyn Badu, Anasthesia Achiaa and other scorers Doris Boaduwaa, Princella Adubea, Alice Kusi ensured The Queens go into the second leg with a comfortable lead.

Speaking after the game, Nora Hauptle heaped praises on his players performance.

“We won 7- 0, coach is quite satisfied and not only we scored many goals, but also we kept our clean sheet”

“It was not easy before the game due to some circumstances. A good team is able to go through those circumstances. We have been ready since the first minute on the pitch. We scored from a set piece

“We were lucky to play on an Astro-turf. Ball was rolling good, we invested so much in our possession game during training. All in all I am very satisfied. There are still little details that we have to address. It was good to also give five players playing time to release the load.

She added: “Now our focus is to make sure we are ready next Tuesday in Accra in our own stadium in-front of our crowd”.