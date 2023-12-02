GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
WAFCON 2024 Qualifiers: Black Queens leave for South Africa ahead of Namibia clash

Published on: 02 December 2023
The Black Queens have left Ghana for the second-leg of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Namibia in South Africa. 

The team travels with a healthy 3-1 first-leg advantage and will seal qualification with an aggregate victory over their opponents.

The team led by coach Nora Hauptle left Accra in the early hours of Saturday morning and are expected to arrive later on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Queens will hold a couple of training sessions before Tuesday's clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

Ghana are hoping to make a return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after missing the 2020 and 2022 editions.

 

