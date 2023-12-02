GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
WAFCON 2024 Qualifiers: "We should have scored more"- Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle after Namibia game

Published on: 02 December 2023
Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle believes her team should have scored more goals after securing a 3-1 first-leg win over Namibia in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. 

Grace Boaduwaa netted a brace with Portia Boakye adding a sensational strike as the Black Queens strolled to victory in Accra.

The team will travel to Windhoek in three days time for the second leg, with the winner over the two legs qualifying for the Women's Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

Coach Hauptle is hoping her team will take their chances in the return leg on Tuesday.

“Thank you for the support. I think in the beginning of the game, there was some difficulty. We scored beautiful goals, our capito. I think this is a special moment," she said.

“This is probably not the best performance, but you need to understand that there is pressure and it’s a lot. Of course, we should have scored more,” she added.

“I’m satisfied. Now we enjoy this moment, and then from tomorrow we focus on the Tuesday game."

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
